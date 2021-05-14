To the editor: On May 8, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital held its 12th annual "Spring into Health" 5K in Townshend.
In light of the pandemic, we had a "hybrid" event this year with some people participating virtually and some participating in person. In the live event, participants started at staggered times so as to maintain social distancing. After the event, while cooling down, participants wore masks, as did the volunteers and event coordinators.
As we in the state of Vermont continue to move forward through these challenging times, I have to admit that it was a real treat to observe people together, socially distanced, chatting, smiling and just being with other people before and after the event. The youngest participant was age four, and the oldest, who won the 5K with a time of 19:15, was 74 years old!
Many people also signed up to participate virtually, and we wholeheartedly thank them for their support for Grace Cottage.
I want to thank all of our generous sponsors including People's United Bank, Great Eastern Radio (in particular, Peter "Fish" Case), Drew's Organics, Cota & Cota, and River Bend Farm Market. In addition, the ongoing support of the Vermont State Police and Rescue Inc. is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank our enthusiastic volunteers, and the Grace Cottage Foundation staff.
Looking forward to "Spring into Health" No. 13, on March 7, 2022!
Dr. Moss Linder, M.D.
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital
5K Coordinator
Townshend, May 10