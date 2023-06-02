To the editor: Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital hosted its 14th annual Spring into Health 5K Walk and Run on Saturday, May 13. We were blessed with spectacular weather and had an even better event. We welcomed 75 participants: runners, walkers and even a participant on rollerblades with a dog! Rescue Inc. was on hand to help keep the participants safe during the event and we thank them.
Thank you also to our generous sponsors, including M&T Bank, Linda Bastian, Big Picture Farm, Blake Hill Preserves, Cota & Cota, Riverbend Farm Market, Smith Family Maple Syrup, and WEEI 93.7 Sports Radio.
Congratulations to Al Claussen, who was the fastest runner at 19:27, and to Kelsey Taddei, who was the fastest female runner at 22:24. Special recognition goes to Helen Eddy, our “most experienced” participant, as well. And a shout out to the kids, particularly the Girls on the Run participants who were using this event as practice for their big upcoming event. You all were awesome, and we hope you’ll keep up the great work!
What a great event! Proceeds from this year’s 5K, which totaled over $4,500, have been put toward the Patient Care Fund at Grace Cottage.
Thank you to our many volunteers, the maintenance department, and the Grace Cottage Foundation team for all their work putting this event together, once again, and to Ben Wright, Steve Kapral, and Phil Schafer for coordinating the event.
Finally, for all who participated, thank you again for coming and for supporting Grace Cottage. Mark your calendar for next year’s event: Saturday, May 11, 2024. Hope to see you there!
Moss Linder
Townshend, May 26