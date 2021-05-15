To the editor: Many thanks to all the volunteers who participated in Green Up Day in and around Brattleboro! It was a huge success and many hands did a lot of greening up.
Also, thanks to the Brattleboro Food Co-op, Turning Point Recovery Center, Subaru and West Brattleboro for hosting tables. Thanks to Brooks Memorial Library, the Chamber of Commerce and Brown and Roberts for having bags available the week prior to Green Up Day. Thanks to those who managed tables including Jon Megas-Russell, Nanci Bern, Peggy Frehsee, Becky Anderson, Amanda at Subaru and Waylon Linn-Adams. We could not do what we do without the support of Burtons Car Wash.
There are many more folks who need to be recognized, but the list is too long to mention everyone. A final shout out to the Agency of Transportation state employees who work on keeping our roadways clean year-round! See you next year.
Robin Rieske
Green Up Day Coordinator
Brattleboro, May 11