To the editor: I would like to thank the Brattleboro Reformer for sending photographer Bill Steele to cover the first Junior Solar Sprint of southeastern Vermont. He took some wonderful pictures for the online edition of the Monday, June 6 paper.
Junior Solar Sprint is a nationwide program where middle school students build model solar cars to race while learning teamwork, engineering and problem-solving skills. As organizer of this event I want to thank our business sponsors: Chroma Technology, Integrated Solar, Cersosimo Lumber and Noyes Volkswagen.
They generously gave donations to provide the start-up materials for our local schools to participate. We were so fortunate to have lots of sun to race their cars. Thank you to the middle schoolers who created some fun and creative cars and their teachers at Marlboro School, Dummerston School, Bellows Falls Middle School, Brattleboro Area Middle School and the Compass School for taking on a new unit during another challenging year of dealing with COVID.
Lastly, thank you to Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center for hosting this event and Carol Lolatte and Brattleboro Recreation and Parks for supporting this event in lending the tennis courts for the site of the race.
Mary Grove, volunteer and BEEC board member
Brattleboro, June 6