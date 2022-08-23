To the editor: I would like to thank the voters of District 2 (re-named District 8) for your support in the Aug. 9 Primary election.
I am grateful for your vote, and honored to be a candidate for this legislative district. I do not have an opponent in the General Election on Nov. 8 but I plan to campaign door-to-door nevertheless. Since I was not able to do this in 2020 due to COVID, I am particularly interested to meet with old friends and acquaintances from my years representing the district. And I look forward to meeting new residents. From all voters I hope to hear your thoughts on various issues, and your concerns, so I can represent you in Montpelier.
It was heartening to witness the steady stream of voters as I stood at the polls on election day, and to know that many others took advantage of early voting. Democracy in Vermont is vibrant and strong, and we have confidence in the electoral process. I feel so proud to be a current elected official, and candidate in this great state.
Representative Mollie S. Burke
Brattleboro, Aug. 15