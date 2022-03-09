To the editor: The board of the Neighborhood Schoolhouse in Brattleboro, in conjunction with its current executive director, is thrilled with the outpouring of support from the community on behalf of the school and its mission in response to our decision to close.
On Feb. 14, members of the community presented a written proposal to keep the school open. We have reviewed this proposal and are prepared to transfer board leadership and school administration to this group.
To that end, the current board has now invited three individuals proposed by the community to become members of The Neighborhood Schoolhouse Board of Directors. We are pleased to announce that Norma Willingham, Dot MacDonald, and Gabe Pofcher have all agreed to be appointed to the board. A board meeting was held, during which these new members were voted onto the board. This meeting facilitated the transfer of necessary information to the new board members so that they can carry the school forward. At the close of that meeting, the former board and administration resigned; this being Abi Healey, Alissa Bourque, Ariele Ebacher, Jeni Busby, James Kirby, and Megan Steffey.
These have been very challenging weeks for all of us, and we acknowledge and appreciate that everyone involved is acting from a place of good intent, with the desire to do what they believe is best for the Neighborhood community.
Thank you so much for your outpouring of support and to Melanie Zinn, Brenda Siegel, Rachelle Ackerman, Meg York, and many others for their efforts to organize a workable solution for the school to continue. We are beyond moved by the community’s rallying cry and are touched by your love for Neighborhood Schoolhouse.
Signed,
The Neighborhood Schoolhouse Board
Ariele Ebacher
Abi Healey
Jeni Busby
James Kirby