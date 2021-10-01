To the editor: As residents and town officials of the town of Vernon, Vermont, we want to convey our appreciation for the welcome extended to us by NorthStar CEO Scott State and his onsite staff during a tour of the NorthStar/VY Decommissioning project on Monday, Sept. 20.
We were impressed with not only the sheer quantity of the work completed so far, but also NorthStar's commitment to safety and professionalism that has been demonstrated to-date and throughout the tour. NorthStar's willingness to be transparent, provide information, answer questions, and open the site to escorted tours to witness process and progress inspires our confidence.
Additionally, NorthStar's ongoing commitment to fulfilling the promises listed in the Memorandum of Understanding between NorthStar, the Town of Vernon and other governmental and non-governmental stakeholders, strengthens the Town of Vernon /NorthStar relationship immeasurably.
We look forward to witnessing more progress on future tours and ultimately the successful completion of the decommissioning work. All of this will allow the Town of Vernon to restore and rebuild the VY site for productive use decades sooner than originally anticipated.
Bob Spencer, Chair, Vernon Planning and Economic Development Board
Michael Root, Town of Vernon Select Board
Shelly Walker, Town of Vernon Administrator
Madeline G. Arms, VT NDCAP, FNSFP Committee, Planning and Economic Development Board, Town of Vernon/NorthStar Liaison