To the editor: On behalf of the Putney Big Tree Quest planning committee, we extend a huge thank you to all who made the Quest possible: the community members who enthusiastically submitted 106 Big Tree entries, Julia Von Ranson and the Putney Public Library for being home base, Amber Paris for her Big Tree artwork, Ruby McAdoo and Sam Quintal for graphics, Ines Zeller Bass for the artmaking event, Josh Fields, Ann Kerry, Gino Palmeri, Tom Hinkley, Dawn Zweig, Sam Quintal and Rich Grumbine for the guided tours of Putney trees, Putney School student Isanna Moodie who designed the certificate for the winners, Hidden Springs Maple for supplying Putney maple syrup to the winners, Andrew Morrison and Dawn Zweig (and Dawn’s students) winning tree verifications, and the community of Tunbridge for sharing this awesome idea with us! A special thanks to Dawn Zweig, Ann Kerrey, Casey Murrow, Sam Quintal, Andrew Morrison, and Julia Von Ranson for stepping up to join us in planning.
Evie Lovett
Paul LeVasseur
Putney, Nov. 22