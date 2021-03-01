To the editor: We at Putney Community Cares are enormously moved by contributions to our Annual Appeal, to the RoundUp fund at the Putney Food Coop, and to our Facebook page.
While all these critical donations help us fulfill our mission, this year is different. We find that we’re addressing new and increasing needs in our community, and they are likely to continue to grow in the coming months.
Because our mission is to meet the needs of Putney residents of all ages, we invite you to join us in any of a variety of ways. We need volunteer drivers to deliver Meals on Wheels and to help out with medical rides, and, if possible, we invite you to contribute to our funding. You can donate anonymously, in your own name, in honor of a friend or family member, or through a bequest in your will. We welcome support in any amount – by mail, or through the PayPal link on our website, https://www.putneycommunitycares.org/. All donations to our non-profit organization are tax-deductible.
We are dedicated to helping our neighbors in this time of change and crisis, and we invite you to join us. Together we will make a difference.
Maggie Cassidy
For the Putney Community Cares Board
Feb. 16