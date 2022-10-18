To the editor: I want to thank Susan Smallheer for her coverage of the Vermont Board of Libraries meeting to rename Negro Brook in Townshend ("Negro Brook in Townshend is now Huzzy Brook," Oct. 11). I would like to correct the perhaps mistaken assumption that I was solely responsible for the new petition. Stephanie Amyot, in particular, was an important advocate in this process, and our small group also included Wichie Artu, Sarah Palacious Pugh, and Juliette Carr. The work of the previous petitioners, Evan Litwin, Alex Hazzard and, especially, Elise Guyette, who discovered the Huzzy family with her historical research, was invaluable to this renaming. Our group appreciates the support received from the Townshend Select Board, the Townshend Historical society, the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, and the Windham County Chapter of the NAACP. It was especially heartening to get the support of the many Vermonters who signed our petition and who understood the importance of naming the brook for Black Americans who lived in this area over two hundred years ago.

Lynne Shea

Townshend, Oct. 13