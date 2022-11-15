To the editor: I wish to thank the voters of Windham 8/Brattleboro District 2 for once again selecting me to be their representative in Montpelier. I am thrilled and honored to be chosen.
I had so many wonderful encounters and conversations with constituents as I campaigned door-to-door. People were genuinely friendly and forthcoming. I appreciated connecting with old friends and acquaintances, and getting to know new people, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic.
I am excited to continue the work I have been doing in the legislature, particularly in the realm of electrifying and diversifying our transportation system. This has economic, environmental, and health benefits. I will also continue to work on legislation beneficial to working families. I am deeply concerned about the opioid epidemic and its effect on our young people and our neighborhoods. And I support efforts to provide housing for a variety of needs.
I always enjoy hearing from constituents and helping people to navigate problems where the state government can help.
My email is: mburke@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you so much.
Mollie S. Burke,
Brattleboro, Nov. 9