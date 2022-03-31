To the editor: Thank you to our new town moderator, David Gartenstein, for his skill, patience and stamina at Brattleboro’s recent Representative Town Meeting.
The usual challenges of real time democratic deliberation were combined with both the difficulties of an electronic meeting format and the nearly 12 hour duration of the meeting. Mr. Gartenstein moderated the meeting consistently throughout.
As a result, more than 100 town meeting representatives from our three districts were able to approve town officers, pass a town budget and discuss many issues of importance to the people of Brattleboro. All warned articles were acted upon — in accordance with our town charter.
Thank you, David, for your preparation, focus and success in accomplishing this important function of our local democracy.
Andy Davis
Brattleboro Town Meeting Representative
Franz Reichsman
Brattleboro Town Meeting Representative
March 26