To the editor: Watching Farmhouse Square at Retreat Farm go from an empty expanse of grass to a sea of people on Thursday afternoons is always mesmerizing. The formula is simple — good food, live music, an inspired setting, and a community that clearly loves to be together.
Despite many weather challenges and ongoing COVID safety concerns, Retreat Farm’s Food Truck Roundup was enjoyed by thousands of people throughout the summer. With record-breaking attendance numbers, a new music partnership with the Stone Church, and over 18 food truck vendors, the weekly Roundup has become a Brattleboro summer highlight.
Losing the ability to gather last year added a certain sweetness and joy to being together in space and time. Though the Thursday summer night tradition of gathering at Retreat Farm for a delicious dinner, live music, and connecting with friends has come to end this year, Food Truck Roundup has become a beloved event and will return in 2022.
“Thanks to the committed support of Brattleboro Savings and Loan, Food Truck Roundup has become a summer fixture in the community. It’s the perfect event to meet up with friends every week, let the kids run and dance barefoot, and just sit back and enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of Farmhouse Square,” said Lindsay Fahey, the Farm’s Managing Director for Community and Impact.
“We know that opportunities to gather with people from different walks of life are increasingly rare, even before COVID sent us into isolation. At Retreat Farm, we believe that the magic of being together, collective effervescence, civic capital — whatever you want to call it — has widespread benefits as it is carried home far from the Farm and deep into the community,” said Philanthropy Director Wendy Ferris.
In addition to being a Brattleboro summer highlight, Food Truck Roundup is a significant fundraiser for Retreat Farm. “Having to cancel more than half of our planned Roundups due to weather was incredibly disappointing and financially stressful for Retreat Farm, the community, and the food truck vendors and artists,” Fahey said. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have the support of our sponsors to help offset lost revenue from the unpredictable weather patterns this summer and appreciate any and all donations from the community.”
Retreat Farm staff
Brattleboro, Oct. 4