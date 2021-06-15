Dear Community,
We wanted to express our heartfelt thanks for the widespread community support of our 4th Annual Youth Fishing Derby! To the many families who attended and fished their hearts out - thank you! We enjoyed seeing so many happy faces - the joy was palpable! Thank you to Sportsmen, Inc. and especially Joe Spano for continuing to allow us to use the space and for always making themselves available for fish deliveries and opening gates.
We'd also like to thank our local business sponsors who helped make the entire event possible: Runnings, Dompier Electric, River Valley Credit Union, The Vermont Country Store, and W&B Management. And, lastly, thank you to Brown and Roberts, Walmart, McDonald's and Sam's for helping to stock our raffle station - every child left with something! After such a long and isolating year, it felt so amazing to be physically present with our community again! Thank you again!
Please be on the lookout for our upcoming First Annual 5k Trail Run in September. You can access our events through our website - safeplacecac.net. We look forward to seeing you all again soon!
In gratitude,
Abby Bliss
Case Coordinator
Safe Place Child Advocacy Center
Brattleboro, June 8