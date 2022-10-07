To the editor: Sandglass Theater is celebrating the completion of our 11th. Despite all the unique challenges of producing such an event in 2022, we were able to welcome seven guest companies with artists from the United States, Kenya, Mexico, Palestine, the Czech Republic and Germany to explore the themes of Roots and Wings through performances, panels, and gatherings.
There are many special things about living in this vibrant rural place and settling down as a theater company here in Vermont. While we do not have the same infrastructure for public transportation, housing, and funding as urban festivals, we have an incredible community of engaged, thoughtful and generous partners, volunteers and audiences. In many ways, these relationships add even more value to the experience of our rural festival in the form of more intimate and personal connections. We hope that everyone has made new friends and enjoyed the artistic offerings and discussions. We would like to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude for the community that holds us and our work. Without you this truly is impossible.
Our deepest thanks and appreciation go out to:
All the artists, musicians, technicians, panelists, facilitators and ASL interpreters who offered their art, skill, time and enthusiasm;
Our team of contractors who lead marketing, design, school outreach and visa applications;
Hilltop Montessori School, New England Youth Theater, The Latchis, Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center, and Next Stage, who not only made their facilities and staff available, but also made us feel so welcome;
The local businesses that supported the festival through advertising, donations and contribution of goods;
The funders and sponsors, without whom we wouldn’t be able to even dream of such an event;
All the kind and hard working volunteers who ushered, helped with box office and sold merchandise;
The community hosts who very generously housed the guest artists and cooked community meals — some of the most wonderful opportunities for us to enjoy each other’s company;
Sandglass’s fabulous Board of Directors, who led the hospitality committee and the production of the 40th anniversary gala;
And to all the members of our wonderful community who came out to take part in this special celebration of artistry, community and history. We are so grateful for your support and we look forward to dreaming up new possibilities with you for 2024!
In peace and puppetry,
Gabriel Thom Pasculli
Creative Producer
Sandglass Theater
Putney, Sept. 30