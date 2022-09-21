To the editor: Our August 25 “Night For Ukraine” was a fantastic success. Between the ticket sales, direct donations, and auction items we raised over $15,000 to aid Ukraine. In particular we would like to thank these individuals and businesses that helped us make the night a success:
Solinglass, Vermont Artisan Designs, Walker Farm, Karen Blumberg, Whetstone Beer Co., Grafton Cheese, Dosa Kitchen, BOC Rowing, BOC Tennis, Thrifting New England, Burrows Specialized Sports, True North Granola, Jacob Miller, Turn It Up! CDs and More!, BOC Cross Country, Lilac Ridge Farm, Boomerang, Claire Halverson, Putney Coop, River Gallery School of Art, Jacqueline Stromberg, Harris Hill Ski Jump, Leopard Frog Art Shop, Brilliant Massage & Skin, Matchstick Communications, New England Youth Theatre, The Vermont Country Deli, Lisa Ford, LineSync Architecture, Core Flow Yoga, Discovery Group Coaching, Debra Rosenzweig, Sarah Stewart Taylor, Roni Byrne & Rick Sullivan, Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen, Jilisa Snyder, Shakespeare's Folly Side Farm & Apartment, Kris and Stewart McDermet, Artisanal Cellars, Sawmill Bar and Table, Circus Yoga for the Whole Family, Bliss Point Chocolate, Alina and Aleksa Secrest, Philitha Stemplys-Cowdrey, Embassy of Lithuania, Cyndy Ferrante, Conrad Lotze, Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Secrest & Darrow Estate Planning, Vilkas Design, Laura Zindel, Hazel Wagner Photography.
Christian Stromberg
Founder, Saxtons River Distillery, LLC.
Kerry Secrest
Honorary Consul to Vermont for the Republic of Lithuania
Brattleboro, Sept. 16