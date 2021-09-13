To the editor: On Sept. 1, my father, Ed "Bunum"LaFlamme, a Korean War veteran, turned 90 years old. On Sept. 4, there was a surprise parade for him that passed by his residence on Putney Road. It was one of the highlights of his life, as well as mine. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who helped make it happen. Thank you Brattleboro Police and Fire Departments, American Legion marching band, band leader Bill Wissell, Jessica Stricklor and the town manager's office, St. Michael's church, Bob and Judy Grover, Phil and Pam Bond, Sharon Pike, and Connie and Carroll Howe. Thank you so much for making it such a wonderful event!
Peter LaFlamme
Brattleboro, Sept. 10