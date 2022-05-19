To the editor: Twin Valley Youth Sports would like to take the opportunity to publicly recognize and thank all the people and organizations that have donated to their Renovate The Field Fund thus far. We are approximately one-third of the way to our goal and have raised $41,721.00. With everyone’s help, we will be able to reach our goal of $150,000. Together we can do this for our kids!
A HUGE thanks to the following people and organizations: Fred Houston, Phil Bartels, Sally Gore, Wilmington Antique & Flea Market, Andy & Robyn Oyer, Bridget Hubal, Brad & Erin Lackey, Meghan Jutras, Cheryl Panzanaro-Bouschor, Rebecca Fillion, Kathleen Banks-Nutter, Kerry Harrelle, Laura Shepard, Chris Walling, Catherine Lowry, Jennifer Roy, Amy Swanson, Davie & Kathy Larsen, Brian & Melissa Sullivan, Lloyd & Sandy Walling, Christine Goodman, Corey Mullen-Rusin, Teucrium Trading, LLC, Gisela Zboray, Lisa & Stanley Janovsky, Connie Barton, Deerfield Valley Dental Care, The Ladies Benevolent Society, Sara Martin, Jayme Ritchie, Chris & Eileen Diamond, Simon Perkins & Elizabeth Van Wort, Meg Streeter & Philip Hoffman, Leslie Fraser, Kimberly Rogers, John & Melanie Boyd, Kent & Patty Webster, The Barrel Institute, and Marie & Lonny Paige.
Chris Walling
Twin Valley Youth Sports
May 11