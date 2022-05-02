To the editor: Between Mardi Gras and Easter, Carole Crompton and I embarked upon a project based upon our mutual love for making pysanky, or Ukrainian Easter Eggs. We both recognized that this year, of all the many years we have made these unique and beautiful eggs, this year we needed to make pysanky in earnest, for the folk legend has it that the fate of the world depends upon the creation of pysanky. If this folk custom is forsaken, Evil, characterized as a serpent chained up for eternity, will overwhelm the world. The making of pysanky is said to strengthen the serpent’s chains, keeping Evil in check for yet another year. Carole and I felt that this year those chains were dangerously weak, especially in Ukraine, and so we got to work, making over 20 dozen eggs!
During those 48 days, we got help from Nora Gordon and GennaRose Nethercott, who contributed some of their beautiful eggs to sell, and also from the Brattleboro Food Co-op, who provided packaging so we could sell our eggs. We are grateful to Amy’s Bakery, the Brattleboro Food Co-op, the Winter Farmer’s Market, and the Guilford Community Church, as well as the River Singers and Hallowell singing groups for providing us with venues to sell our eggs. We also want to extend our thanks to the Guilford Community Church for allowing us to hold six Pysanky workshops, and to Debra Zagaeski, the GCC secretary, for handling the finances. Lastly, we are grateful to the countless people who purchased eggs, and who came to our workshops and contributed so generously!
In the end, $7,615 was raised for the International Rescue Committee, for humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.
With heartfelt gratitude to our amazing community who helped to make this happen,
Robin Davis and Carole Crompton
Brattleboro, April 28