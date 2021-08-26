To the editor: I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who helped make Valley Cares’ 5th annual benefit concert a wonderful success this past Saturday. Thanks to you, we raised over $1,000 in support of our senior housing nonprofit. This is so appreciated!
The bands were fantastic, and so much fun! Thank you to the Celebration Brass Band, the Alan Bills Family Band, and the VJC Sextet for donating your time and talents and putting on such a wonderful show.
Thank you to the Stone Church food truck for bringing their delicious food. Thank you to River Bend Farm Market for donating soda, to Barrett & Valley Associates for their donation of bottled water, and to Dewey Barry for his donation of chips. Thank you also to Scott Hitchcock from GCH for delivery and use of the popcorn machine, and to Valley Cares’ staff, board and volunteers for supplying baked goods.
Thank you to the Town of Townshend for letting us use the Common as our venue. Thank you to the Gathering Place for use of their tents, and to Windham Solid Waste Management District for the trash, compost and recycling receptacles. And a big thank you to Jim Knapp of the Alan Bills Family Band for sharing his sound system for all the bands to use.
Thank you to Valley Cares’ board of directors and volunteers who rallied in support of our organization. Thank you, in particular, to Patty Greene-Pawelczyk for her assistance with Eventbrite and event planning, and to Jean Allbee for her assistance organizing the event. Thank you also to the group in Jamaica who graciously rescheduled their benefit concert to avoid a schedule conflict with ours and to Clara Robinson for realizing and facilitating this. That was a true show of community compassion!
Thank you to all of Valley Cares’ staff who assisted, and especially to Dawn Slade and Paul Walker for their enormous efforts. The success of this event is largely due to your efforts preparing and support during the concert.
All proceeds from the concert go toward Valley Cares’ operations and supporting the work we do to provide affordable housing and compassionate care for seniors in the West River Valley.
Sincerely,
JoAnne C. Blanchard
Valley Cares Executive Director
Townshend, Aug. 23