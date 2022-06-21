To the editor: The Vermont Theatre Company would like to thank the greater Brattleboro community for their support of our most recent production, Deirdre Kinahan’s "Rathmines Road." The Hooker-Dunham Theater on Main Street provided the perfect space for "Rathmines Road," which is set in a small room over the course of a single night. A woman and her husband return to Ireland after the death of her parents to meet with a local estate agent about arranging for the sale of her family homestead. During the evening, suppressed memories of sexual assault and its consequences are brought into the light of day. Tensions rise as the hard question of taking responsibility for our actions is asked.
Special thanks go to the cast and crew of "Rathmines Road," who gave so much of their time to bring this play and its characters to life for audiences. The cast was directed by Charlene Kennedy, and comprised Cassandra Holloway in the role of Sandra, Cyndi Cain as Linda, Brandyn Peterson as Dairne, Harral Hamilton as Eddie, and Tony Manica as Ray. Evangeline Rera served as the stage manager, Susan E. Sanders as the set designer, and Cameron Cobane as fight choreographer and set builder, all of whom worked hard behind the scenes to keep the show running smoothly.
We would also like the thank the Brattleboro media community for their support of this amazing production. Thanks to the Brattleboro Reformer, Brattleboro Commons and WKVT 92.7 for promoting our show and showing your support for local performing arts. Without your publicity, we would not be able to share our work with this fine community.
Lastly, we would like to thank the audience members who came out to support this inspiring work, and those whose word-of-mouth endorsements led others to do the same. We appreciate your patronage and look forward to seeing you at our future productions of "The Servant of Two Masters" in early July at The Retreat Farm, and "The Winter’s Tale" in August at the Hooker-Dunham Theater.
Michelle Page, VTC President
Vermont Theatre Company Board of Trustees
June 14