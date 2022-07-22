To the editor: Vermont Theatre Company would like to thank the greater Brattleboro community for their support of our most recent production, "The Servant of Two Masters," by Carlo Goldoni, translated and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and Paolo Emilio Landi. It was performed at The Retreat Farm, which was a wonderful venue, and we are extremely grateful to them for providing us with this space, and making us so welcome.
This comedy is a glorious muddle of confused identities, mismatched lovers, misdirected messages and money, largely as a result of a servant trying to serve two masters. Somehow, everything gets resolved in the end with three happy marriages, and everyone lives happily ever after.
Special thanks go to the cast and crew of "The Servant of Two Masters," who gave so much of their time to bring this play and its characters to life for audiences. The director was Jessa Rowan, assistant Director, Mikaela Marmion, Stage Manager, Abigail Felstehausen, Set Design by Jessa Rowan and Set Builder, Cameron Cobane, Costume Design, Jessa Rowan and Cast, Musicians, Avellana Ross and Chris Chouiniere. Thanks also to photographer, Zach Stephens, fight director, Rob Aronowitz and his assistant, Brandon Ocasio, and Dic Wheeler for a very enjoyable Commedia Dell’Arte workshop, all of whom worked hard behind the scenes to keep the show running smoothly.
We would also like the thank the Brattleboro media community for their support of this amazing production. Thanks to the Brattleboro Reformer, Brattleboro Commons and WKVT 92.7 for promoting our show and showing your support for local performing arts. Without your publicity, we would not be able to share our work with this fine community.
Lastly, we would like to thank the audience members who came out to support this inspiring work, and those whose word-of-mouth endorsements led others to do the same. We appreciate your patronage and look forward to seeing you at our future production of William Shakespeare’s "The Winter’s Tale" in August at the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery.
Michelle Page
Vermont Theatre Company President
Brattleboro, July 18