To the editor: On behalf of Brattleboro VFW 1034 Auxiliary and Brattleboro American Legion Unit 5 Auxiliary, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Marine Corp League Detachment #798 Brattleboro for their donation to our joint kids Christmas party this year. Their support was much appreciated and the children and families all had a wonderful time visiting with Santa, decorating cookies, and doing Christmas craft projects.
Thank you!
Karen Campbell, VFW 1034 Auxiliary President
Lori Nelson, American Legion Unit 5, Auxiliary President
Brattleboro, Dec. 27