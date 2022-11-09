To the editor: On behalf of Brattleboro VFW Auxiliary 1034, I would like to thank the local community for the support given to us during our annual basket raffle party fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22.
We would also like to express our gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to the following businesses and local artisans whose donations helped ensure a successful event.
A big thank you going out to: Mary Meyer, Allen Brothers, Cookies by Courtney, Crane Mountain Creations, Gaines Farm, WW Building Supply, Tito’s Taqueria, Cabot Cheese, Vermont Teddy Bear Company, Ramunto’s, Vermont Country Deli, Advanced Auto, Monteshire Museum, Scissor Master’s, Domino’s, Bromley Mountain, and Price Chopper/Market 32.
Sincerely,
Karen Campbell, President
Carl M. Dessaint VFW Auxiliary 1034
Brattleboro, Oct. 26