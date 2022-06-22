To the editor: The Walk for Amber committee would like to once again thank this supportive community for helping us raise over $3,000 this year, to award scholarships to deserving graduates. We would like to mention some of the local businesses that supported us along with many friends and family.
For the Walk: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brattleboro Reformer, The Commons.
The Raffle: Achilles Agway, Exit 3 Village Pizza, Grafton Inn, Shear Design, Altiplano, Renaissance Jewelry, Salon Meraki, Peter Havens, Mountain Styles Salon Marina.
Welcome Center: Mocha Joes, Grafton Cheese, Hannafords, Brattleboro Food Co-op, The Works, Mark, Green Mountain Creamery, Allen Brothers, Leader Distribution.
Thank you,
Debbie and Dan Bernier-Sontag
And The Walk for Amber Committee
Brattleboro, June 17