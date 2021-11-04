To the editor: Janine Rose and The Williamsville Hall Committee would like to thank Dan Blake of One Stop Pet Store for their generosity and support of our annual Williamsville Hall International Dog Show, this past Saturday October 30. It was a howling success with ribbons, plenty of treats and toys from their store. Dogs were all fabulous and I think they even had a great time! We appreciate your help and look forward to next time. A big Woof! from dogs and handlers alike.
Janine Rose
Williamsville, Nov. 1