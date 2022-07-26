To the editor: I would like to thank the community for supporting The Winston Prouty Center’s annual "Par for the Cause" fundraiser last month. This year we raised over $20,000!
The Trust Company of Vermont and Brattleboro Savings & Loan/Park Place Financial Advisers were our main event sponsors this year. Other sponsors included All State's Materials Group, Bellco Excavating, Brattleboro Country Club, Brattleboro Hearing Center, Brattleboro Portable Storage, DMI Paving, Edward Jones, Europa IT, Fulflex of Vermont, G.S. Precision, Phillips, Dunn, Shriver, & Carroll Law, The Richards Group, and Windham Foundation.
We are grateful to the 90 local businesses and individuals who donated products and services to our Prize-a-Day Raffle. To see a list of prize donors, visit www.winstonprouty.org/par. Our staff constructed another incredible mini-disc-golf course with this year’s theme of Children’s Games and put on a wonderful family-friendly event with food, drinks, and fun activities for our supporters.
Proceeds from the Par help us to maintain a strong foundation so that we can continue carrying out our mission of providing inclusive education and family support to promote the success of children and families. We greatly appreciate that so many stand with us as we work to build a thriving community.
With gratitude,
Chloe Learey, executive director
Winston Prouty Center
Brattleboro, July 19