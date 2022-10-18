Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Candidates for U.S. Senate from Vermont are Mark Coester, Westminster, Independent; Natasha Diamondstone-Kohout, Dummerston, Green Mountain Party; Stephen Duke, Calais, Independent; Dawn Marie Ellis, Burlington, Independent; Cris Ericson, Chester, Independent; Gerald Malloy, Weathersfield, Republican; Kerry Patrick Raheb, Bennington, Independent; and Peter Welch, Norwich, Democrat.
The answers from those that responded will be published in the next three weeks.
Gerald Malloy
Republican from Weathersfield:
• One of the least discussed causes of the opioid crisis is the failing American economy. When people lose their jobs and are struggling financially, many turn to drugs to help them cope. Unfortunately, these addictions make life even more difficult for them; and, as a consequence of the drugs, increase the crime rate in our neighborhoods.
In the short term, we need to ensure that those with addiction problems are able to find the help that they need. I visited Jenna’s Promise recently in Johnson and applaud the program and would support it. We also must ensure our law-enforcement is fully funded so that our communities are kept safe from the influx of drugs and crime.
• The keys to a flourishing economy are to prevent special interest groups from using the government to manipulate the economy in their favor and put on the backs of Americans. The government’s reckless overspending, corporate welfare, expansion of entitlement benefits for people who are fully capable of working a job, and the Federal Reserve’s artificially low interest rates are the direct cause of the economic crisis that Americans are being forced to suffer.
We saw a similar scenario in the 2008-09 crash.
I will seek to move away from “industrial policy,” where government meddles in business, because in different forms it negates the open market innovation that business/industry will develop on its own to solve problems.
• Fixing our economy would be my top priority in the U.S. Senate. Vermont families are struggling and are concerned with the rapidly rising cost of living. We need to ensure that families can afford to live, work, and raise a family in our brave little state. Part of this is working to bring well-paying jobs to Vermont — with my business experience I will grow business investment and relocation to Vermont, something that has not been happening. Another part is taxes. I will fight to lower, not increase, taxes.
I will not support wasteful and misguided government overspending that has caused the 40 year high inflation, recession, and crushing $31 trillion debt we’ve been led to by the current administration and Congress, including my opponent. I will seek to rescind the Executive Order that is causing the record high gas and oil prices, as well as most of the Inflation Reduction Act, especially the $80 billion for 87,000 new IRS agents. To address the crime and drug crises that are impacting our economy, and are very real even here in Vermont, I will refocus non-deficit spending on supporting our law enforcement community.
I am running to serve and represent all Vermonters. I am a Vermont parent, and veteran, with three children in Vermont schools; I am not a disconnected career politician. I do not like the path we’re on or the future I see. Either we change or it’s going to get worse. Under our Constitution, I will deliver a better future for Vermont. May the 14th star shine bright, may God bless America.