Early voting has begun in Vermont. There is the possibility to make great positive changes in this election. From historic firsts in our congressional race to two opportunities to amend our state Constitution to support freedom, along with myriad state and local offices to be determined, there are important decisions to be made. As I go door to door to meet voters in three towns where I am running to serve a second term as state representative, I am finding many people are not aware what we are about to vote on in this year’s general election.
We finally have the opportunity to end Vermont’s status as the only state in the U.S. to never have had a woman represent us in Washington. Sen. Becca Balint is a teacher, a mother and a public servant who will serve Vermont honorably in Washington.
We also will be voting on two important constitutional amendments. For our state Constitution to be amended, two successive Legislatures need to pass a proposal before it is listed on the November ballot to get final approval from the voters. This year, the Legislature gave second approval to two proposals to change our constitution. Prop 2 will remove archaic language which leaves ambiguity around slavery being permitted in our state and Proposal 5 (now called Article 22) will guarantee reproductive freedom to people in Vermont. If the voters approve these two constitutional amendments, our Vermont Constitution will be amended. This will protect reproductive choice in Vermont, no matter what happens at the Supreme Court.
Opponents of Article 22 have claimed that passing the Reproductive Freedom proposal is supporting late-term abortions, but this is inaccurate. By Vermont law, late-term abortions are only possible in rare situations related to the health of the mother or severe health conditions in a fetus. Article 22 has no effect on policy for late-term abortions, which are extremely rare in Vermont.
During midterm elections, turnout is often lower than it is in years when we elect a president. There are many reasons that it is important to go to the polls this year on or before Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Becca Balint is one. Voting on the proposals to remove the language of slavery from our Constitution and guarantee that reproductive freedom is an issue between individuals and their doctors are two more important reasons. Electing your local representatives, from the justices of the peace who will support democracy at the local level around our state, and casting votes to determine who will represent you in the Vermont Statehouse as your local representatives and senators, and who will be our governor and lieutenant governor are further important decisions you can make when you cast your votes.
The Vermont Legislature passed 240 bills last year, and Governor Scott vetoed 15 of those, which included a bill regarding pensions for state employees, a bill protecting biodiversity and other life-changing legislation. The Legislature was able to override some of the vetoes, but not all. Your votes will affect the future of Vermont: our people, our land, our water and our forest for far more than the next two years.
You can vote any time between now and Nov. 8. If you are registered, a ballot should already have arrived via the mail to your home. You can choose to mail it back or return it in person. If you lose it or don’t get one in the mail, you can get a new ballot at the polls after signing an affidavit and having your name checked on the town list.
If you live in Windham County, I hope you vote for former Rep. Nader Hashim and experienced Town Manager Wendy Harrison for your new senators. If you live in my district, Windham 3, I hope you will cast your two representative votes for Rep. Leslie Goldman of Rockingham and myself, Michelle Bos-Lun of Westminster. We are both seeking second terms and look forward to serving our state in the Vermont Legislature for two more years. It is an honor to serve the people of Vermont, and I hope you will choose to have us continue.
Wherever you live in our beautiful state, do your homework. Research the people running for office and cast your votes wisely to support candidates and proposals that match your values. As a former social studies teacher and a current legislator, I believe in our democracy. The future of Vermont is at stake. Please vote.