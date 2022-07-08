Southern Vermonters sure love their shock and awe tactics when advocating for passionate causes. After all, the more outlandish the protest, the more attention is drawn to the issue being championed.
But sometimes excessive tactics can backfire and ultimately hurt the very cause or people for which the protester is advocating.
A case in point is the man who chose to make a pro-choice statement by stripping down to his birthday suit and dousing himself in fake blood before strolling down Main Street in Brattleboro’s Fourth of July parade on Monday. The local activist notified the press ahead of time about his intentions.
“Shortly after I send this email, I intend to undress, douse myself in fake blood and walk from the Brattleboro Common to Plaza Park. I cannot tolerate my own inaction any longer in the face of the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” he wrote. “The Supreme Court’s rejection of medical privacy and bodily autonomy is not the only terrible injustice I’ve seen our government embrace. It is not unique in the magnitude of suffering it brings. But, my own inaction has become unbearable.”
He called forced birth “appallingly cruel and morally grotesque” and said “modest steps, alone, in our local communities” are crucial.
“I hope that this small, but visible, gesture encourages others who have hesitated to act beyond voting and writing to legislators,” he wrote.
A righteous cause, to be sure. We were equally alarmed and outraged by the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned a decades-old precedent on abortion rights, and we have grave concerns for those whose physical, emotional, mental and economic health will be harmed by limiting their choices for their own bodily autonomy. But the backlash from Monday’s naked protest only sets that cause back further by painting pro-choice advocates as radical extremists who know no bounds of common decency.
Hardly a week goes by when someone in Brattleboro isn’t protesting or demonstrating about something. It’s actually become part of the fabric of Brattleboro’s quirky character and reputation. So when a town so accustomed to political protests of all varieties is offended, that speaks volumes.
The Reformer’s Facebook page blew up with comments condemning the one-man show down Main Street. Many called it vulgar and highly inappropriate for a family event. We sympathize with those parents who had to explain this crass scene to their young children who couldn’t possibly understand the complexity of this issue. But our deepest condolences go to those who were profoundly traumatized by the whole episode.
An estimated one in five women in the United States have experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. It’s quite likely that seeing a naked man doused in blood triggered psychological flashbacks for many of those 1-in-5 watching the parade. It was a creepy and unnerving scene that could bring up in survivors an emotional intensity similar to the time of the original trauma.
As the Facebook commenter who garnered the most responses put it: “Can we talk for a second about a man using his male privilege to get attention for himself and say it’s for women? Because a man walking down the street naked with no fear of repercussion is traumatizing for WOMEN at a public event. If he really cared about this issue, he would let us speak for ourselves instead making his own personal moment that we didn’t ask for or want.”