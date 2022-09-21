My name is Philip Sherrick Jr. and I recently retired from the U.S. Navy at the rank of lieutenant commander. I would like to share with you that early childhood influences directly influence the type of adult one will become which affects all of us as a society. Let me start by saying that I did not grow up within a structured, two-parented family environment. I grew up at Kurn Hattin Homes in Westminster, Vermont, and credit Kurn Hattin for many of my adult successes. In 1975, I moved to Kurn Hattin because I had an absent father and mother who was tasked to raise my four sisters on her own. Leaving my sisters and mother was extremely challenging, however, over time I learned invaluable life lessons from Kurn Hattin which has carried over into my adulthood.
Kurn Hattin was established to offer disadvantaged boys and girls from New England a stable home with the mission of developing children into responsible adults. I believe Kurn Hattin did this for me. Kurn Hattin provided me with a sense of belonging, instilled personal values, encouraged a strong work ethic, and taught the importance of taking responsibility for one’s own actions as a young child. I played sports, learned a musical instrument, and mostly learned how to connect with boys and girls of different ages and backgrounds, which is so needed in our communities today.
In 1981, I left Kurn Hattin to begin high school at Keene High School in Keene, N.H. and found myself raising myself for the first two and a half years of high school. Again, my mother was unable to provide a home for me and my father chose not to take on parenting responsibilities. I found myself wandering the streets, often went hungry, and stayed with friends when they would take me in.
I was one of those children who early in life, viewed life’s hardships as life lessons. I believe I made it through high school because of compassionate friends/people and early influences. I was a poor student in high school but chose to hang out with students that were focused on academic excellence, physical fitness, and of good moral character.
At the end of my sophomore year, I transferred to Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey, N.H. and met a wonderful family. I was welcomed into the home of Roger and Phyllis Brooks of Richmond, N.H. The Brooks family had five children of their own yet still found room for me to stay with them. Roger Brooks, the dad of the house, was an incredible, highly educated, respected and insightful man. Roger was a professional business man, a non-denominational minister, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry officer. Phyllis Brooks, the mom of the house, clearly took care of everyone, every day, and was revered and respected as a loving mother and friend to many.
The Brooks’ family values coalesced with my earlier development from Kurn Hattin: work hard, education is important, be grateful for what you have, and honor God. The Marine Corps was a common discussion around the Brooks household, which led me into the U.S. Marines after high school. At age 19, I enlisted in the Marines and successfully completed 13 weeks of our nations’ most difficult and toughest boot camp, Marine Corps Parris Island, South Carolina. I entered the Marines at the rank of private and served as a combat engineer. I served in the Marines for four years and was honorably discharged from at the rank of corporal and felt proud to be a U.S. Marine.
I strongly believe that because of my earlier childhood, valued-based influences from Kurn Hattin, authentic high school friendships, and foster family, I was able to successfully grow into a productive, self-sufficient adult which promoted self-accountability and empathy towards others.
Here are some of my humble successes because someone/people cared about me early on:
• Graduated high school which research shows foster kids rarely graduate.
• Served in four military branches: USMC, USAF, USA and USN as an enlisted man and as a senior commissioned medical officer.
• Earned two college degrees with honors: Occupational Therapy/Masters in Human Relations.
• Earned a very difficult to attain certification from America’s Hand Therapy Certification Commission and awarded with the Gold Standard — Specialty Credential of certified hand therapist.
• Earned the U.S. military’s special designator as Physician Extender – Upper Extremity Neuro-Musculoskeletal Evaluator, which is only awarded to military medical officers (registered occupational therapists), who work side by side with world-class Army orthopedic surgeons, orthopedic physician assistants, and for those who successfully pass the Army’s Upper Extremity Neuro-Musculoskeletal Evaluators’ course.
• Retired from the U.S. military after 32 years of service.
I would like to close by stating that how we treat our youth will reflect on how they serve us in the future. Human connection, character and honor matter. I believe that authentic relationships and self-responsibility are needed now more than ever and that all of us should strive to be more compassionate and empathic towards all people.