Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.