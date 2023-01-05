I'm writing this on a cold Christmas night. I haven't heard much talk this season about 'Peace on Earth,' and for good reason. Like most if not all readers, I'm horrified, day after terrible day, by the relentless violence in Ukraine with no end in sight. I'm thinking about that but also Elizabeth Kolbert's latest, remarkably good article about climate change in the Nov. 28 New Yorker titled, "A Vast Experiment." Here's a disturbing quote: "To say that amazing work is being done to combat climate change and to say that almost no progress has been made is not a contradiction, it's a simple statement of fact. At the time of the Rio Summit {1992} fossil fuels provided roughly eighty per cent of the world's primary energy. Thirty years later, fossil fuels still provide roughly eighty per cent of the world's primary energy. In the meantime, total global energy use has increased by almost two-thirds." Humans, she notes, have pumped as much CO2 into the atmosphere in just the past 30 years as they have in the previous 30,000 and - even more so than the war on Ukraine and despite all the lofty goals and promises by heads of state - there really is no end in sight.
"The U.S.," Kolbert continues, "with less than a twentieth of the globe's population, accounts for a quarter of aggregate emissions," and "has the highest per-capita rate of CO2 emissions of any country in the world except for Kuwait and Qatar." Some place the blame on the greedy, influential oil and gas giants. Yet, she notes, "In early July (2022)...the Times took a poll of registered voters. Asked to name the most important problem facing the nation, twenty percent of the respondents said the economy, fifteen percent said partisan divisions. Only one percent said climate change. Among registered Republicans, the figure was zero percent."
Here in green, democratic Vermont, there's a lot more that should be done. While the Climate Action Plan of 2021 is impressive on paper with very ambitious goals for significantly reducing transportation and heating emissions by 2030, Kolbert points out that the most effective way to reduce demand and emissions is "a carbon tax, plain and simple;" but a carbon tax in Vermont is, thus far, a political impossibility. Put another way, if the old saying, "no pain, no gain" still holds true - and I think it does - it's unavoidable that we're going to have to drive and heat less in order to realistically achieve those goals by the end of the decade. Even the thousands and thousands of the required heat pumps and electric vehicles will not, I think, erase that reality. The low-income, as always, will be hurt the most, unless some provisions are made - and that's not easy.
Speaking of heat pumps, I learned recently that Vermont has the highest number (or is it percentage?) of second homes of any state in the nation burning oil all winter long when their owners aren't there. What an incredible waste! Yet, what are the chances of requiring those thousands of mostly well-off owners to install energy efficient heat pumps to significantly reduce that huge chunk of CO2 emissions? Zero, I suspect, after the expected push-back from owners and local builders alike.
To connect the dots, the point I'm making is that while it's vitally necessary to condemn Putin for the cruel, violent butcher that he is, before we Americans (and I include myself) sit too righteously in judgment we should admit that we are methodically, relentlessly contributing way more than our share toward heating the planet, extinguishing countless species and leaving an inundated, drought-stricken, smoldering world to future generations everywhere. I see this sad, inconvenient truth: that our inaction and unwillingness to sacrifice even a tiny fraction of what, say, the Ukrainians have, might be seen -- in the long run and in its own way -- as horrific and murderous as Putin's savage war. The common denominator? He wants what he wants, and so do we.
Near the end of her article, Kolbert quotes from a speech by the brilliant Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg: "You can't sit around waiting for hope to come. Hope is something you have to earn." There's food for thought. So, if not peace on Earth, here's wishing good health to Joe Biden, with his big heart and steady moral compass, to those state reps (and David Zuckerman) who have committed themselves to climate action, to Vermonters with enough time and energy to exert some pressure on them to pass meaningful legislation this term, and for a happy, if not particularly hopeful new year.