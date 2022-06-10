In light of what’s been going on around our country — just since May 1 (36 calendar days — 06-05-2022,) America has dealt with 77 incidents of violence with guns including mass shootings in Buffalo N.Y., Uvalde Texas, Charleston S.C., Tulsa, Okla., Philadelphia, Chattanooga, Tenn. and many others. These gun related violent incidents have left us with 96 people dead and another 376 injured — I thought it was important we acknowledge this American epidemic and realize that our hands aren’t tied, there are things that we all can do.
Locally and individually we can keep all our guns locked up when not in use. If you don’t have a secure area or safe to keep them in, at least use trigger locks. (In many parts of the country, I’m not sure about Vermont, you can get free trigger locks at many police stations.) Become educated and trained in their use, especially young and new users. Classes are readily available.
As an aside, when I moved to Vermont and realized I would need to use chainsaws, I took a class and learned about safety, proper use, and respect for its power and ability to maim.
But the part I want to emphasize the most is the good ole’ saying, ‘if you see something, say something.’ If you have a friend or relative that expresses suicidal thoughts, talk to them, tell other people so they too can keep an eye on them. Get them professional help. If you have a friend or relative that is constantly or excessively angry, give them an ear and get them the help and support they need to learn how to manage their anger. If someone isn’t outwardly showing signs of depression or anger, but they are withdrawn or isolating themselves... or worse, if others are pushing them to be withdrawn and isolated, be active in their life and let others know about your concerns.
Learn to recognize signs of anger, depression and suicidal ideation in others and yourself. Seek out friends, family and/or professional support. We must make sure our kids know they can talk to you, friends, relatives, anyone at school... just talk to someone... except those that flame one’s anger or worsen negative thinking. Avoid those people.
Our schools must be safe spaces where every student, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, economic situation, how they dress, the language they speak, etc, is a human being and is to be treated as you’d like others to treat you, an equal, period. No ifs ands or buts.
We aren’t going to solve the problem of gun violence we have in this country... but we can and must be proactive and do what we can at the local level. Every mayor, select board member, school director, school administrator, etc., at some point thought to themselves, ‘it can’t happen here.’ Except it can... it can happen in our small towns and in our schools. There are more guns in this country than there are people.... Vermont has a rich history of gun culture... I’m sure the per capita quantity of guns in our state far exceeds our small population. If every gun owner acts responsibly, the number of violent incidents will be reduced.
I don’t want to see our schools become isolated fortresses. I don’t want our kids scared each day not knowing if they are going to make it home to their parents. That’s the direction we’re headed; it’s not hyperbole. I heard one Senator saying a constituent told him her daughter, after seeing the wall of pictures of murdered kids from Uvalde, asked her mother what picture she will use for her. Take a few seconds and think about that.
......
I’m sick and tired of the unnecessary death at the end of a gun. This blight on America has been building and getting worse since the ‘70s. Our children’s right to be and feel safe, to live and grow up, far surpasses anyone’s perceived right to wield a weapon designed and sold for the sole purpose of maiming and killing.
And so you know this isn’t just some rant from an anti-gun socialist lib, I am a gun owner, and have been since I was 18, 30 long years ago. While my peers were hanging out at billiard halls and going clubbing, I was hanging around the police range. Yes, back then police were welcome to bring their friends.
There’s a balance that must be struck and right now we are on the wrong side of the swinging pendulum and of history. We must change as a society so we value all living humans, or our country won’t be the shining city upon the hill, but instead be the once great but now democracy in name only with a Putin’esq leader. We must move away from a culture of guns and the power and strength people feel from having them, to a society where power and strength come from knowledge, having learned the lessons of history and by not repeating them. We must become a society where respecting and caring for our fellow human beings is engrained in each of us. Our actions, not words, define us.
It’s within our power to improve our little corner of the world. Don’t ignore signs you see… out of fear or belief it’s not your business. Reaching out to someone you barely know or a stranger, letting them know they aren’t alone, won’t only help that person but those simple gestures could be just the thing that gives someone a reason to think twice about taking their anger out on a classroom of kids or a grocery store full of our friends.
Hug your loved ones, hug your friends, hold a welcoming hand out to a stranger... The strength and power you get from doing so will help steer us out of this downward skid.