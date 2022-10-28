The days of dropping the top on either of our convertibles are coming to a close, and I’ll be getting them ready for winter storage soon. The biggest issue with that is freeing up garage space. I have enough bays to store both cars with float chargers running continuously, but those bays aren’t empty. I now have the challenge of utilizing outbuilding space more efficiently than ever to make room.
I have an old shed in the back forty that looks very similar to the famous shed where the Harley boys and young Mr. Davidson made their first motorcycle in 1903. That little shed was once used as a chicken coop, and has a wood-framed wire fence material divider running down its center. I can get at least three motorcycles and some more lawn equipment in it if I go out and disassemble that divider. The last time I attempted to eliminate that barrier, I risked carpal tunnel injury while cutting out some of the wire fencing material. This time around, I have a better way. It’s an example of better living through technology. Instead of using manual wire cutters, I’ve decided to use my Makita grinder to slice through the hard steel wires effortlessly. I haven’t had that tool all that long, so it will be good to put it to use.
I have a steel and vinyl roofed Quonset hut with a wood floor. That is where I currently store a 1982 Mercedes 300 CDT, a turbo diesel coupe that was causing fits before I finally put it in storage a few years ago. I have decided that I don’t need the headaches associated with the vacuum lines and fuel pump timing issues. I’m pulling it out of the Quonset hut, putting a car cover over it to preserve the paint, and then I will sell it or donate it to get a tax deduction. That will free up significant space for storing my three-wheeled motorcycle and lawn tractor. Those items will, in turn, free up space for the Miata and Mercedes 560sl convertible.
I have a couple of sports car fiberglass hardtops. They reside in my enclosed trailer. One fits the Miata, so I took advantage of a nice, warm fall day to pull it out of the trailer and install it on the Miata for winter. The other top will be sold because I don’t have a car that it fits. I filled the free space in the trailer today with all the brand-new bed and body parts that came with a 1975 Chevy pickup that I recently bought. It felt good to get all that new sheet metal into a more weatherproof environment. The Chevy will probably occupy one of the garage bays, where I can begin restoration work through the winter.
With four outbuildings on the property, I have enough storage. I have too much stuff already in them. Letting go of some items has always been difficult for me to do. I hang on to all sorts of parts and tools that I have not used in years. Now I am using those tools and finding parts that I forgot I had. Some of those parts and materials have proven to be truly helpful in the past couple of years. Other items are finding new homes. Much of this rearranging and shuffling has to do with finally knowing what I want and what I do not want or need.
This process of rearranging and eliminating during the last few warm days has moved it along faster. Sometimes you have to be up against time and space limitations to make progress. Right now I’m moving things forward before the weather dictates otherwise.