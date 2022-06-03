I have lived in West Dover for over 30 years and although you expect towns to grow and change over time, I have noticed that West Dover has grown in one specific area that has saddened me a great deal... Apathy; Especially when it comes to the North Branch Fire District #1 Sewer Department and its Prudential Committee.
I can remember when the fire district's annual meeting was brimming with over 100 people all crammed into the small meeting room down at the sewer department. People like Don Albano, Richard Kaufman and yes, even Buzzy Buswell. I thought to myself, my God, what a bunch of complainers. It wasn’t until I was elected to the Prudential Committee in 2012, that I realized they served a much more important function. They extensively questioned the committee, which forced us to justify all of our decisions and, in turn, led to a fair exchange of ideas. It kept us focused and it kept the power of decision-making in hands of all of the voters of the fire district, and rightly so. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. The new voting public seems to consist solely of condo and home owners associations, solicited by some of the Prudential Committee board members, who currently serve. I believe the voting record from June 2021 will bear that out.
The new Prudential Committee continually uses the term "in the spirit of transparency." That’s a great catch phrase, but that’s all it is. This appears to be the least transparent board, in the history of North Branch.
The meetings last about an hour, give or take, with an executive session that lasts about as long. Motions are voted on with very little discussion, which indicates that the decisions have been made prior to the meetings. The budget was created by one or two of the board members and voted on at the April meeting. It was three quarters of a page long and had the wrong heading on it, but was voted in anyway. The budget seemed to be updated without a new vote to back it up.
There are many unanswered questions, such as where was all the cash prior to moving into two or three separate accounts? Are the accounts that needed voter approval still active and if not, why? How were they able to change a one-year position to a three-year position, without voter approval. Why have they hired a law firm that is in direct conflict with North Branch? This firm represents individuals who have sued North Branch in the past, so why would this be a good idea?
There are many other questions that should be asked.
North Branch lost two of its most important employees -- the administrator and the treasurer. I think it’s important to ask them why they left. I’m sure you remember who they were and I’m quite sure they will tell you.
I think the best way of ending this, is to go point by point, based on an ad that ran in a recent issue of the Deerfield Valley News.
1. Rates have been lowered. Yes, the rates have been lowered, but if you look closely, you’ll find out that they’re being lowered using the money that was primarily raised by the boards of the past. The money was in reserve, so that the district would not have to incur any additional bonds and would not have to pay for any further meter replacements. This is no longer the case. Ken Westby said months ago that it might be necessary to take out a new bond, years down the road, and at the April meeting the board said flat out, the public would now be responsible for their own meters again.
2. Sleeping space inspections and charges have been replaced with excess usage and monitoring fees. This is true. The problem is that 90 percent of the reason your rates are lower, is because of those sleeping space charges. As they release more of that money to keep the rates down, eventually those funds will dry up without any way of replenishing them and your rates will go back up. Please ask them to explain how they intend to monitor and charge excess usage and at what rate.
3. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been moved into our operating budget from inaccessible funds. This is simply not true. The only funds that were inaccessible, were to the board itself. The inaccessible funds were funds that could only be released by you, the voters. All they have done is taken the power away from you, so that now all the funds are controlled solely by the board.
4. Process improvements have been implemented for efficiency and transparency. There’s that word again. The only thing they have done is to cut back on salaries/hours, insurances and restricted public accessibility to the municipality.
When the treasurer left her position and the board made a motion to make Ken Westby the acting treasurer, I voiced my opinion and said that it was not legal for a board member to be the treasurer. I sited 17~VSA 2647 which includes the list of incompatible offices. It specifically says no, to a select board member being the treasurer. Then I sited 1~VSA 126, which states that the select board and the Sewer department are treated as similar municipalities, meaning, the same laws apply. I was told by Ken Westby, that it was a gray area in the law. A gray area... really.
In 2018/2019, the sewer district spent $4.7 million on the refurbishment of the plant. This was needed because the past boards and its chief operator continually refused to replace the ageing mechanical parts of the plant as needed. The attitude was, we can get a few more years out of those parts. That’s exactly what Jon Prial said at one of the meetings and at the April meeting, he said to me during my public comment to, stop making comments and just sue us already. Amazing.
Everything I’ve said can be verified by listening to the audio of the meetings.
What I am asking is simply this: Do not let the associations govern the North Branch #1 Sewer Department. All of the voters need to get involved. Please attend the annual meeting on June 8 and ask questions.