I have had a jaundiced view of the 4th for some time now, and the current situation in our nation hasn’t mellowed it. But a recent New York Times essay on the importance of patriotism by Jedediah Britton-Purdy, a professor of constitutional law at Duke, gave me pause. “(P)rogressives need patriotism, more than ever in a time of understandable anger and despair,” he wrote. “We want to make the world better by our lights, and to do that we need a stronger democracy. Patriotism in the right spirit fosters the civic trust and solidarity that democracy needs.” I felt he was on to something important when he added that patriotism isn’t “an excuse for glossing over failures and crimes — just the opposite. It adds responsibilities, even sorrows, to our lives.”
He went on to elaborate that, “The patriotism we need is the patriotism of July 5,” an annual antebellum response by abolitionists not only to the hypocrisy of pre-Civil War citizens who celebrated an Independence Day in a country that enslaved African-American citizens, but also by people like Frederick Douglas who emphasized that America was “a crucible for transformation.” In his famous July 5 speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”, Douglas not only denounced the nation’s practice of slavery, he also praised the Declaration of Independence, stating that its call for liberty and equality was our “yet undeveloped destiny,” our “saving principles” that we could still realize.
These sentiments have been echoed over the years, more recently from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who referred to our founding document as a “promissory note” that had come due for redemption, as well as former President Lyndon Johnson who in his speech before Congress in 1965, stated that while the United States was the first nation in the history of the world to be founded with a purpose of creating a free society of equal citizens, “Emancipation is a proclamation and not a fact.” If this was not changed, he concluded, we would be a country which could “gain the whole world and lose (its) own soul.”
It is this understanding of patriotism, linking its criticism of our country’s failings with a commitment to changing them, that binds it to principles of freedom and equality. The good professor adds significantly that this version of patriotism “addresses America’s worst aspects, not as enemies to be eliminated, but as we would approach a friend or family member who had lost their way.” As he writes at the end of his essay, “patriotic feeling is a way of saying we will not give up on one another.”
I appreciate his expansion of patriotism to include compassion, an essential behavior of any democracy worthy of the name, and a feature that is notably absent these days. While it is essential that we resist the advance of fascism, and the heartless evil of its leaders who are only interested in securing absolute power for themselves, it is also important to see that many of its foot soldiers are delusional, disconnected everyday folks, crazy-enraged by the suffering and pain they’ve experienced at the hands of power-over. We recognize ourselves in the “Other,” a fellow living being. While decisively opposing their misguided efforts to undermine our democracy, we do so in ways that don't abandon them as one of us.
Where I have trouble with Britton-Purdy is when he states that “saving — or perhaps achieving — democracy will require convincing enough people to embrace a vision of the country in which everyone can vote, votes count and majorities rule.” While rhetorically wonderful, this ideal ignores both the power relationships of patriarchy, white supremacy, and class that have always governed our civilized society, as well as the importance of people choosing for themselves the choice to change.
In the spirit of the 5th of July, we must continue our efforts to realize the democracy promised by the Declaration of independence. But we must be clear-eyed how we go about doing so. We cannot redeem Dr. King’s “promissory note” by either engaging those forces that oppose our purpose in a power struggle for dominance and control, nor can we do it by “convincing enough people” to embrace our perspective of the way things should be. Both are self-defeating approaches, the first because it involves adopting a “revolutionary” variation of the same power-over politics of our oppressive adversaries, and the second because we can’t change anyone but ourselves.
We only move toward the democracy we desire through a third way — choosing to live a liberated existence in the world as it is. This is done by actualizing in our everyday behaviors our inherent moral values. We are then able to serve as a useful ally and friend to others as they walk their own path of liberation.
Yes, a patriot is one who “will not give up on one another,” but that includes ourselves and being true to the values that are the foundation of a living democracy.