In Vermont, as we experienced first-hand in Bennington last year, there are two kinds of juvenile criminal offenders — those who are violent, intentional and dangerous; and those who commit serious and non-serious offenses but could turn their lives around with a little help from services like mental health and addiction counseling, housing and more.
And they deserve to be treated differently by the state judicial system, a fix the Vermont Legislature should make in the coming weeks.
First, a little history. The state Legislature approved a bill in 2020, signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott, that now treats 18-year-olds as juveniles in the legal system as of Jan. 1. The law is also expected to add 19-year-old offenders to the juvenile category this summer.
The change is well-meaning and mostly appropriate. Many 18- and 19-year-old offenders aren’t hard-core criminals. Instead, they are young people who act out in criminal ways because they require services such as mental health and drug counseling, housing, education, medical assistance and emergency services. Their offenses might be youthful pranks, or something more serious, but are a reflection of the lack of services they need to lead productive lives. Keeping those offenders out of the criminal justice system and into Family Court, with a focus on providing the help they need to turn their lives around, is the priority.
Treating these youth as adults and locking them up in prisons with serious offenders is not only inhumane, but short-term thinking. This scenario guarantees these young people get a prison-provided criminal education that virtually assures they will re-offend and spend their lives in a cell at enormous cost to taxpayers. A small investment in services upfront can pay dividends down the road. That’s the dollars and cents view.
More important, these are young people who deserve every chance to hold good jobs, raise healthy families and serve their communities. One youthful mistake should not block access to that bright future.
However, there is another kind of 18- and 19-year-old, and we are seeing evidence of the danger these young offenders pose in our neighborhoods.
Prosecutors and police report that young people, allegedly members of gangs in neighboring states, are moving into Southern Vermont to sell drugs. They sometimes carry guns; they sometimes sell deadly drugs like heroin and fentanyl; they sometimes move through the community, leaving violence in their wake. Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage has asked for the ability to prosecute these older teens (rather than have them automatically move to Family Court in July) in criminal court.
The Vermont Senate recently passed a bill that would allow prosecutors like Marthage to seek court approval to treat each case involving 18-year-olds as appropriate — sending some to Juvenile Court and others to criminal court, depending on the offender and the offense. In addition, the Senate paused the decision to move 19-year-old offenders to Family Court for a year while they review the situation.
According to the bill, the court can consider the nature and circumstances of each charge against the 18- and 19-year-old offenders, and whether violence was involved; the youth’s mental health and drug abuse treatment history and needs; housing status; criminal record; and more in determining the offender’s status as a juvenile or adult. One key factor, particularly as it relates to some Bennington crimes, includes “the youth’s history of violence and history of illegal or violent conduct involving firearms or other deadly weapons.”
State Sen. Dick Sears and the Senate Judiciary Committee deserve a shout-out for taking extensive testimony on this issue and crafting a needed compromise. Some wanted to exclude all 19-year-olds from the juvenile system; others wanted all included, starting this summer. The committee worked with prosecutors, defense attorneys, victims’ rights advocates, law enforcement, the state Department for Children and Families and others to find a middle-ground that best serves the youthful offenders, their communities and the state’s taxpayers.
That legislation is now pending in the Vermont House’s Judiciary Committee and deserves the same thoughtful discussion and approval.