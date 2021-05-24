The largest wildfire the state has seen in more than two decades now appears to be under control, thanks to the scores of Massachusetts and Vermont firefighters who rushed toward danger when duty called.
Containing and combating flames across hundreds of acres of Clarksburg State Forest is grueling and dangerous work, but crews have worked tirelessly to contain the blaze. By Tuesday evening, the fire was about 90 percent contained, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and the operation entered a “mop-up” phase with state and federal firefighters largely taking over hotspot and perimeter control duty. Only a couple of days ago, the flames had spread over the Appalachian Trail and across the state forest, reaching a total of about 800 acres — an area equivalent to more than 600 football fields.
That this situation went from massive wildfire to significant containment by Monday evening is thanks to crews comprising 120 professional and volunteer firefighters who spent several days taking the fight to the fire soon after it sparked Friday night in a tough-to-reach location.
Firefighters are heroes because they run toward the fiery destruction from which others would retreat, all to protect their communities. Volunteer firefighters, though, risk life and limb to keep their neighbors safe for comparably little in return. All of the crews involved deserve our utmost thanks: Firefighters, forest wardens and other staff and volunteers from Adams, Charlemont, Clarksburg, Florida, Franklin County, Hinsdale, North Adams, Rowe, Richmond, Savoy and Williamstown, as well as from Bennington, Pownal, Shaftsbury and Stamford in Vermont. The state Bureau of Fire Control, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the Massachusetts State Police and the National Guard also assisted.
A majority of America’s fire departments are volunteer crews, which disproportionately serve smaller and more rural communities. This is a prevalent phenomenon in small towns throughout the Berkshires, where populations depend on hometown heroes and uncompensated neighbors for fire protection. Unfortunately, the U.S. has seen the number of volunteer firefighters steadily decline since the mid-1980s, while at the same time the average age of volunteers has grown older and fire department call volume has increased. The Clarksburg State Forest fire underscores the steep risks and tough work we sometimes ask of our volunteer fire departments, for any who might need reminding of just how incredibly important these public servants are.
On behalf of our communities made safer by your steadfast efforts, we thank you.