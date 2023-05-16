BENNINGTON — Bikers and hikers have been active on the Bennington Area Trail System, which maintains about 12 miles on and around Mount Anthony.
"The trails have been pretty much cleared of the winter debris that fell on them," Jim Sullivan, treasurer of the BATS Board and longtime user of the trails, said in an interview last week. "So people have been out and enjoying them already."
In the offseason, his group stayed in touch with Alfred Weissman Real Estate LLC (AWRE) and other parties as the property where the trails are based changed hands. BATS wanted to ensure access would remain.
Sullivan said the core of the trail network is on a large property previously owned by Southern Vermont College and known as the former Edward Everett Estate.
"That's been an interesting ownership dynamic lately because Southern Vermont College went out of business a couple of years ago," he said. "It was kind of in limbo for a while."
Sullivan said the campus was rented by an entity formed by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) to ensure it would be used in "a way to benefit the community in the future."
Some trails go through the lower part of the property near the Everett Mansion and other buildings. Most are in a forested part of the parcel, and others go on adjacent parcels.
An upper portion of the property is covered by a public access easement held by the Vermont Land Trust.
"It was a little vague about what kind of uses could happen on that land," Sullivan said.
In March, SVHC announced a purchase and sale agreement with AWRE. The real estate group "envisions developing the campus into a 4- to 5-star destination, which will include renovating the Everett Mansion and dormitories into 130 high-end lodging rooms, the creation of a restaurant and spa, and retrofitting the gymnasium into an activities center and event venue," according to the announcement.
"Additionally, AWRE will partner with Bennington Area Trail System (BATS), continuing to make the trail system open and available to the public," states the announcement.
Sullivan called the land trust, medical group and real estate group "really cooperative and supportive." He noted a few improvements will be needed as part of the campus makeover.
"We have to work with them to build a new trailhead parking area," Sullivan said, describing it being needed for a long time.
A new kiosk will be installed for the primary trail access.
"Right now, there's a couple of trailhead access areas," Sullivan said. "One is at the old college's field house. We're going to move that around ... and build a dedicated parking lot."
Trail maps and information will be offered along the system. Sullivan said a couple of benches also will be added.
Recently, a new trail called Zaphod's Run was developed. Sullivan said it leads to a lookout on the side of the mountain, which is getting a lot of use, and there are plans to build it higher.
"That's a super nice trail," he said, as it provides "a great overlook" of Bennington and southern Vermont up to Rutland.
Zaphod is a character from Sullivan's favorite book, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams. It's also the name of one of his dogs, his "trail running companion."
His group plans to focus efforts on maintaining and improving existing trails. They have applied for some grant money.
Assuming funding and materials are secured, Sullivan expects to trail supervisors and a trail crew working this summer. He said any new trail building would likely be aimed at bypassing trouble areas.
"We don't have a lot of difficult, muddy trails," he said. "It holds up pretty well."
His group hopes to work with an instructor from the regional technical center to oversee trail work over the summer.
At 5:30 p.m. on May 30, Vermont Mountain Bike Association Executive Director Nick Bennette and BATS will host a public gathering at Harvest Brewing. BATS is a member of the association.
Sullivan said the goal is "to get people to come out and find out about joining and how to support BATS, and talk with us and Nick."
"Beer and trails seem to go together well," he said.
BATS shares information about events on social media. Sullivan said mountain bikers have a weekly ride he expects to happen through the summer, and trail hikes will be organized.
Avid mountain bikers formed BATS then welcomed others to join their efforts.
"It's been wonderful for everybody to the point where it's used by everybody — it's hikers and people out there with their dogs, and trail runners like me," he said. "It's a trail network that really is used and appreciated by a broad section of the community."