PUTNEY — On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., long time Putney Mountain hawkwatcher John Anderson will give an introduction to hawkwatching. Those interested can join Anderson in the Putney Mountain Summit clearing for this event. Binoculars are highly recommended. Participants should also bring food, water and sunscreen.
Find your way to the Putney Mountain Summit clearing, introduce yourself to Anderson and wait patiently for a chance to see a great broad-winged hawk flight. Historically the 16th has been a peak day for hawkwatching on Putney Mountain.
In case of rain, Anderson will be on the mountain Sunday to answer questions.