BRATTLEBORO — The Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center and the Green Mountain Conservancy will host a virtual presentation with Doug Tallamy, Ph.D, at 7 p.m. on May 2.
Tallamy has been at the forefront of the call to restore native plants to local yards and landscapes. His research has shown the impacts of landscaping choices on native biodiversity. His books include: “Bringing Nature Home,” the New York Times bestseller “Nature’s Best Hope,” and most recently, “The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees.”
Tallamay will share his research and tell participants how they can become involved in the movement to enhance diversity globally by acting locally.
Register at www.beec.org to get the link to the webinar. For more information, contact BEEC at 257-5785 or email patti@beec.org.