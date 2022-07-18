MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says many people have problems with bears looking for food near their homes. With the food scrap ban in effect, the department is providing tips for people who are composting at home to avoid attracting hungry bears.
“We have been receiving lots of reports of bears on decks, tearing down bird feeders, wrecking beehives, killing chickens, and getting into trash, compost and garbage containers,” said bear biologist Jaclyn Comeau. “We are offering some guidance on how to compost at home without attracting bears.”
“First though, to deter bears, bird feeders need to be taken down until we have a foot or more of snow in December. Then, make sure anything else that might smell like food is picked up. And keep your trash container secured inside a sturdy building and don’t put it outside until the morning of pickup. Beehives, chicken coops and compost bins can be protected with electric fencing.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department notes that the best way to avoid attracting bears is to take food scraps to drop-off stations. To locate local drop-off stations, contact the solid waste management district or town at www.802recycles.com, or ask trash removal services if they pick up food scraps for composting.
Composting at home while minimizing the chances of attracting bears can best be done with these tips:
Use three parts of brown material for one part of green material. Browns can be dried leaves, yard debris, wood chips, or shredded paper. Greens include kitchen scraps, vegetables and small amounts of fruits. Adding lots of brown material minimizes smells and speeds up composting.
Do not use meat, bones or seafood leftovers. They do not break down quickly and are strong wildlife attractants.
The food scrap ban allows people who compost at home to dispose of meat, bones and seafood in the trash, so they can be kept in a freezer until trash day.
Give compost oxygen by frequently mixing it or turning it over if it is in a container. This reduces odors and speeds up composting.
If the compost smells, add more brown material or add a layer of wood shavings or sawdust to the top should solve the issue.
Enclose the composter with electric fencing or compost in a hard, durable container with a lid that will be challenging for a bear to open. Some types of tumblers are bear-proof.
To learn more about properly composting food waste, visit the Department of Environmental Conservation website at www.VTrecycles.com.