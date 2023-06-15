WEST DOVER — Southern Vermont Trails Association announced the start of a third project in its distributed trail pod network — the revitalization of the Crosstown Trail system.
SoVTA said it has partnered with Mount Snow and the ski area's parent company Vail Resorts to bring the "community driven, funded and built project to fruition."
"Thanks to grants from the Vermont Mountain Bike Association (VMBA) and Ranch Camp, the SoVTA trail crew will be working with the Mount Snow Bike Park team to make the community's oldest trail pod more user friendly and sustainable," SoVTA said in an announcement.
Over the next two years, the goal is to bring the main trails up to Adaptive MTB Green Square standards in order to make the trails more easily accessible to a larger base of users. The full project is expected to take three years and cost a total of $50,000.
Work began this month on the Sherwood Forest Trail, and the trail will be closed from its start near the main Crosstown Trail to the intersection with the Nottingham trail. Closures will be clearly marked and everyone is asked to respect these closures as it may be unsafe for the public in these areas during construction periods.
As sections are completed, they will be opened to the public and the subsequent section will be closed, minimizing closures as much as possible. The goal for 2023 is to complete work on the Sherwood Forest, Friar Tuck, Robin Hood and King Arthur trails.
"Projects of this size are always large undertakings and couldn’t be completed without all the support of partners, sponsors and the community," SoVTA said, adding that it is "extremely grateful for the contributions from VMBA, Ranch Camp, Mount Snow, and Vail Resorts as well as the outpouring of support for our Southern Vermont communities."
SoVTa said volunteers are "always welcome and needed." Two large community work days will be followed by a barbecue in June and July.
Work day dates and details as well as other summer events will be announced via SoVTA’s social media channels and posted at sovta.org/events.