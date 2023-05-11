DOVER — Disc golf and more trails are coming to Horace Hill.
Eric Durocher, economic development director for the town of Dover, said project details have been submitted for the state to ensure they won't trigger an Act 250 permit. As soon as the plans are cleared, shovels can hit the ground.
"I think by the fall, everybody's going to see how awesome it is and that it was worth having parts of it closed for the summer season," Durocher said.
During construction, signage will let people know of trail work underway in different sections. Horace Hill can be accessed off Route 100 between Janine Home and Style Boutique and American Flatbread.
An 18-hole disc golf course is being designed by Avery Jenkins, a former disc golf world champion and well-known course designer. Disc Golf Vermont will implement the project.
New trails will be built by Sinuosity, a group Stratton Mountain Resort has contracted with for downhill biking trails.
"Regionally, they've done a ton of projects," Durocher said, noting the group's familiarity with the trail-building process and constructing for all abilities. "They'd also just completed a project up north, where they were working side by side with a disc golf company, so that was a huge draw for us as well because we know that they can work with another company to implement these things together."
Both groups met on site earlier. They are anticipated to be there again from May 18 to 21 to look at how all the project pieces will fit together.
Durocher said the plan is to avoid contention between user groups.
"You know, 53 acres seems like a lot until you start putting trails and disc golf on it," he said. "And then you just want to make sure that those things are far enough apart so that you're not having that headbutting of those user groups."
Counters on town trails have been set up to track visits. Purchased by the town in 2019, Horace Hill is used for hiking, biking, snowshoeing and backcountry skiing or snowboarding.
Southern Vermont Trails Association has helped set up trails and backcountry zones on town-owned properties. Durocher said the town is "super appreciative" of the group's work.
Dover commissioned a report by Weston & Sampson in 2019. Durocher views the document outlining recommendations on recreation as "a roadmap on what we need to be doing."
The hope is to create more novice or intermediate trails to fill in the gaps within the current offerings.