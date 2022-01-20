MONTPELIER — If you you have a pre-teen or teen who would love to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider signing them up for one of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer.
The one-week camp programs are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers participate in hands-on learning about fish and wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, swimming, canoeing, fishing and more. Natural resource professionals come to the camp to share information on their programs and take campers out for field activities.
Conservation Camps open June 19 and continue until August 19. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment.
“Whether kids come alone or with friends, they are guaranteed to meet new people and form new bonds while experiencing Vermont’s natural resources to the fullest,” said Alison Thomas, Fish and Wildlife education coordinator. “An important take-away message and common theme during the week is that conserving and managing habitat will help ensure Vermont will have fish and wildlife in the future.”
“We would love to have all of the advanced sessions filled for girls who have already attended a basic session,” added Thomas. “Advanced sessions are for campers who have completed a basic session the summer before and who are 16 years old or younger. Advanced sessions include more in-depth activities about backpacking, camping, natural resources, and unique hunting and fishing techniques.”
Applications and information are available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Specific details about what protocols relating to COVID-19 will be in place will be communicated via the department’s website as they become clear.