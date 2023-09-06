BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited in conjunction with Deerfield River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Connecticut River Conservancy, and the Deerfield River Watershed Association present the 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour (F2T), to benefit the designation of the Deerfield River as a federal Wild and Scenic River.
The screening will take place Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Latchis Theater.
The 2023 show will feature locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, the Deerfield River in Massachusetts and beyond. Experience the achievement of a permit slam, follow the journey of one boy from Mexico to the waters of Wyoming, explore the best international waters and compete for the legendary belt buckle. Join in for a journey of adventure, friendship, and great fly fishing action.
The F3T is the original and largest fly fishing film event of its kind.
Get tickets at: https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Connecticut-River-Valley-Chapter-Of-Trout-79453?redir=1
The main contact for the event is CRVTU and the email for the event is strictlytrout@vermontel.net. For more updates go to flyfilmtour.com or follow on social at @flyfishingfilmtour.
The F3T is presented by Costa, YETI, Simms Fishing, Scientific Anglers, Dale's by Oskar Blues Brewery, Rarewaters, Sage, Outside, Fly Lords, Puffin Drinkwear, Blue Line Co., Angling Destinations, Iceland Fishing Guide, Drift West, Any Creek, Letmrun Drift Boats and Roam.