DUMMERSTON — The Dummerston Conservation Commission and the Dummerston Community Center will present a workshop on Getting Started with Native Plants from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Dummerston Community Center.
In the workshop, members will talk about the benefits as well as how to avoid some of the pitfalls of planting native perennials and grasses in a garden, where to start, and how to build on success. Practical suggestions for plants that will thrive in the Vermont climate will be included.
The workshop will be presented by Jocelyn Demuth, proprietor of the Native Plant Nursery, Checkerspot Farm in Colrain, Mass. A suggested donation of $4 per person is recommended.
For more information about Checkerspot Farm, visit www.checkerspotfarm.com.