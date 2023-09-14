MONTPELIER — Vermont's hunting season for ruffed grouse or "partridge," will be held from Sept. 30 through Dec. 31 this year. The daily limit is four grouse with a possession limit of eight.
The Vermont woodcock hunting season is September 30 through November 13. The daily limit is three woodcock with a possession limit of nine.
Woodcock are often found in alders along brooks and near beaver ponds as well as in new-growth small timber where old fields are reverting to forest or recent timber harvests have occurred. Ruffed grouse also frequent the same habitat, and they are particularly fond of the apples they find under wild apple trees.
All migratory game bird (woodcock, common snipe, ducks, and geese) hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (H.I.P.) in each state they hunt. Hunters can register on Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website or call toll-free 1-877-306-7091.
After providing some basic information, hunters will receive their annual H.I.P. registration number, which is then recorded on their hunting license.
For more information on hunting in Vermont, get a copy of the 2023 Hunting & Trapping Guide and Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Game Birds in Vermont available free from license agents statewide and from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.