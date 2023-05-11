KILLINGTON — Halley Riley-Elliott, a groomer mechanic at Killington Resort since last year, has been promoted to manager of the Vehicle Maintenance Department.
The resort described the move as "continuing its tradition of promoting from within and advancing women to leadership positions."
“Halley has an attention to detail and an ability to identify mechanical issues that has earned her the nickname ‘Eagle Eyes’ in the maintenance shop,” Director of Mountain Operations Tait Germon said in a statement. “She also brings a dedication and enthusiasm to the tasks of helping improve the communication and efficiency within a department that is critical to resort operations and our guest experience.”
Riley-Elliott hails from Mount Holly and holds a degree in diesel power technology from Vermont Technical College, according to an announcement on the promotion. She previously worked at Okemo Mountain as a groomer mechanic, and as an administrative assistant and heavy equipment mechanic at T-Quip Sales and Service in Rutland.
Riley-Elliott called the new job "challenging but awesome."
“It’s very rewarding because it takes a lot of work to be able to just work on stuff, let alone manage an entire department full of mechanics, vehicles and equipment," she stated. "Everybody’s been super supportive since I got the position.”
The Vehicle Maintenance Department oversees a fleet of about 60 snowmobiles, 30 all-terrain vehicles, 13 side-by-sides, 40 trucks and 24 grooming tractors, in addition to various other pieces of equipment.
When not turning wrenches, Riley-Elliott has been participating in the pageant circuit for the past three years.
“My pageant platform is all about inspiring women and everybody to follow their dreams, whatever they may be, and promoting women in male-dominated trades or fields of work," she stated.
She also enjoys snowboarding, hiking, fishing and other outdoor activities. She said she truly appreciates Killington Resort’s commitment to the environment.