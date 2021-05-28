DUMMERSTON -- Lynn Levine, of Nature Connect, will be leading a fern identification workshop on Saturday, June 5 (rain date is June 6) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Dummerston sponsored by the Vermont Woodland Association.
Levine is a naturalist and environmental educator and is the author of the recently published book, “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast.” She is also the author of two popular tracking field guides and two children’s books.
Levine will start this workshop with a talk about ferns, plants which have survived four mass extinctions, and will then lead the group on an outdoor exploration.
This workshop is limited to a maximum of 15 people. As part of the $20 registration fee, each participant will receive their own copy of "Identifying Ferns the Easy Way."
Pre-registration with payment is required. Call the Vermont Woodlands Association office at 802-747-7900. Send the registration and check to VWA, PO Box 6004, Rutland, VT 05702-6004 no later than Wednesday, June 2.